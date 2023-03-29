GXChain Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and $2,344.11 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004593 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001044 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003129 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

