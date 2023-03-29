WAX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.72 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $163.88 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,079,030 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

