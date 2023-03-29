Radix Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $213.25 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Radix has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $213.25 million and $2.20 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,226,350,925 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

