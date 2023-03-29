HitBTC Token (HIT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $920,328.40 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

