Substratum (SUB) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $141,425.45 and $53.13 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00200977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,385.84 or 1.00001003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061101 USD and is up 67.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.