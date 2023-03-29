Oxen Market Cap Reaches $7.76 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $273,101.86 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,385.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00324611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00073503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.00557642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00437548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,473,527 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

