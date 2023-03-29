Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 114.45%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

