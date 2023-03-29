Quent Capital LLC Buys 845 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

KHC stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.