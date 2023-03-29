ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 632.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after buying an additional 1,085,327 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 396,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 206,101 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $68.16.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

