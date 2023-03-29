Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $55,658,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

