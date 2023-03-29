Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

