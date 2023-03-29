Quent Capital LLC Acquires 191 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

