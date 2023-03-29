Quent Capital LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

