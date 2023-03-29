Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 78.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

