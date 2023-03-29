Quent Capital LLC Buys 323 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 52.9% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 185.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

