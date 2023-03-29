The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

