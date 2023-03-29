Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock Position Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $22.72.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

