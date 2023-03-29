Asset Dedication LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $239.27 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.