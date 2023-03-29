Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $199.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.78 and a 200-day moving average of $231.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.