Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Okta by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $161.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.32.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

