Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Stories

