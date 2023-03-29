Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
Gold Royalty Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of GROY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.45.
Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -28.57%.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
