Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GROY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.45.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

