WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.
WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE WEC opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $262,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
