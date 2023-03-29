NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 278.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

NEXGEL Price Performance

NXGL opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. NEXGEL has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

