Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Natixis boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4,763.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $392,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

