Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

