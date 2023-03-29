Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.