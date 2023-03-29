Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.01 and its 200-day moving average is $320.25. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.93.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.