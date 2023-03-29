Quent Capital LLC Has $173,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

MDT stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.