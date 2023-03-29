Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Venus Concept Stock Up 12.8 %

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.62.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Venus Concept

VERO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.