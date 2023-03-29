McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11, RTT News reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY23 guidance to $2.56-2.61 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

