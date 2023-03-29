Asset Dedication LLC Invests $205,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

