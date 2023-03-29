Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

CMC stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

