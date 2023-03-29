Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 64.31%.

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

VISL opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Vislink Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Vislink Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

See Also

