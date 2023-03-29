Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.
NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.
WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.
