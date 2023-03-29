Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

