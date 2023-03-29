Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -1,885.71%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

