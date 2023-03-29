iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

