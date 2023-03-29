UBS Group Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to Neutral

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBWI. Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

