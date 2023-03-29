ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading

