Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $192,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

