Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
Ingredion Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion by 68.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.
About Ingredion
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingredion (INGR)
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.