Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion by 68.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

