Ventas, Inc. (VTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 13th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 6,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -358.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ventas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.