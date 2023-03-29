Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SJ stock opened at C$49.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$55.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.80.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

