Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

LB stock opened at C$32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$43.32.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.