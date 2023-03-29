Globe Life Inc. (GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 1st

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

GL opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $12,838,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

