Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Farmland Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

NYSE FPI opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $557.40 million, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

