Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

