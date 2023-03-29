Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 198.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 325,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 212,838 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 65.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

