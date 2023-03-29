Bioventix PLC (BVXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bioventix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BVXP stock opened at GBX 3,841 ($47.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,939.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,720.32. The company has a market cap of £200.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,688.36 and a beta of 0.41. Bioventix has a 12-month low of GBX 3,050 ($37.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,350 ($53.45).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 57,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,750 ($46.07), for a total transaction of £2,158,425 ($2,651,953.56). 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

