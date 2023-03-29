Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Park Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NYSE PKE opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $268.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.57. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

