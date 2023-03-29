Tandem Group plc (TND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.57 on July 6th

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.57 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tandem Group Stock Up 6.3 %
TND opened at GBX 255 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tandem Group has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 426 ($5.23). The company has a market cap of £13.95 million, a PE ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.52.
Tandem Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.