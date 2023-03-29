Tandem Group plc (TND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.57 on July 6th

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.57 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tandem Group Stock Up 6.3 %

TND opened at GBX 255 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tandem Group has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 426 ($5.23). The company has a market cap of £13.95 million, a PE ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

Tandem Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.